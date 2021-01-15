The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 34.31% from the company’s current price.

REAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Shares of REAL stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.88. 71,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,364. The RealReal has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $104,135.76. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $4,035,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,243,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,802.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 811,108 shares of company stock valued at $16,546,976. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The RealReal by 75.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 408,112 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in The RealReal by 125.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The RealReal by 27.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter worth $438,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

