The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Raised to $26.00 at B. Riley

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

REAL stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. The RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 120,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,059.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $318,357.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,555.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 811,108 shares of company stock worth $16,546,976. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in The RealReal by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 116,566.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

