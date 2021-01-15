The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches Market Cap of $28.88 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $28.88 million and $11.36 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 62.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,756,458 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars.

