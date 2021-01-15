The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.80

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.80 and last traded at $74.80, with a volume of 107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.37.

The Shizuoka Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

