The Southern Company Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Southern in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.87.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94. The Southern has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

