The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Up 57.2% in December

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the December 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,113.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Star Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of EHGRF stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The Star Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

