The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,287 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 200,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,194,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $775.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $869.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.70. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.62, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total value of $2,388,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,619,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,140 shares of company stock valued at $32,913,231. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

