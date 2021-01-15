The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the December 15th total of 230,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,885,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VRYYF opened at $6.47 on Friday. The Very Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.76.

The Very Good Food Company Profile

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells a variety of plant-based meat and other food alternatives. It offers burgers and bangers, as well as pepperoni, ribz, Taco Stuff'er, roast beast, steak, and stuffed beast products; and seasonal specialty and special order products, such as holiday ham and seitan bacon.

