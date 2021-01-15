The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 47,268 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,802,000 after buying an additional 1,968,661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.21.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.60.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

