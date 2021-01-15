The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DIS. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.25. The stock had a trading volume of 322,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,964. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $310.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.83 and its 200 day moving average is $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.