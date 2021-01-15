The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 206.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

