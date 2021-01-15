THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $28,219.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000905 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.