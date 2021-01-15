Thisoption Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Thisoption token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001827 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a market cap of $502,636.00 and $3.19 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00112715 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00251288 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060139 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,750 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Thisoption Token Trading

Thisoption can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

