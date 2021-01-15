Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.64. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 267.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

