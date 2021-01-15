Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Sells $534,771.30 in Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,801. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $121.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 2.43.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

