THORChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $301.70 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. THORChain has a total market cap of $301.70 million and approximately $36.61 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00005125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00039943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00111842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00063860 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00241843 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00058634 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

