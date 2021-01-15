Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches Market Cap of $36,593.91

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $36,593.91 and $88.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00388501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

