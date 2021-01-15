Thrive Token (THRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,044.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $406,280.93 and approximately $13,044.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

