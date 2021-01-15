Thunder Token Hits Market Cap of $28.80 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $28.80 million and $6.16 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009212 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.80 or 0.00243505 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Thunder Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

