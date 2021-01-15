thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,538,000 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 5,418,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 310.4 days.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.11. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($6.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 135.51% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYEKF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

