thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (ETR:TKA) Shares Up 3.1%

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (ETR:TKA)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €9.51 ($11.19) and last traded at €9.44 ($11.11). Approximately 3,772,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.16 ($10.77).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 0.61.

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Company Profile (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

