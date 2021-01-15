TigerCash Market Capitalization Hits $374,456.68 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $374,456.68 and approximately $2.24 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00438375 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

