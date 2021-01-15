Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TIKRF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Tikcro Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

Tikcro Technologies (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. focuses on development of biotechnology project in Israel. It offers anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 for cancer immune treatment. The company was formerly known as Tioga Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Tikcro Technologies Ltd. in September 2003. Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

