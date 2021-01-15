Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.29

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.29 and traded as low as $4.95. Tiptree shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 128,085 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $168.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $26,355.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,609,297 shares in the company, valued at $45,801,460.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,363 shares of company stock worth $64,907. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tiptree by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tiptree by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tiptree by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tiptree by 568.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Tiptree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

