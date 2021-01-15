Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

TVTY stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

