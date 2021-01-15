TMB Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TMB Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TMB Bank Public Company Profile

TMB Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to personal, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. It offers transactional, current accounts, savings, term deposits, time deposits, and foreign currency deposits; personal and home loans, overdraft, term loans, letter of guarantee products, and working capital facilities; and credit and business cards.

