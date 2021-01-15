TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Trading Up 0.4%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.63 and last traded at $98.63. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.28.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.56.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

