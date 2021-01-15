Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.32

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.32 and traded as low as $29.87. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 127,328 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of -0.04.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $156.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 50,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 36,337 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

