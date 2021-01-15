Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Shares Down 0.3%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.98. 74,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 382,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 52,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 564,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 105,683 shares during the period.

