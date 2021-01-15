Total (NYSE:TOT) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TOT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. 85,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 5.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 29.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Total by 0.7% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Total by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

