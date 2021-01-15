TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) received a €44.00 ($51.76) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

FP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.95 ($50.53).

Get TOTAL SE (FP.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA FP traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €37.80 ($44.47). 5,812,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.81. TOTAL SE has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.