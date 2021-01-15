TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €46.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s previous close.

FP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TOTAL SE (FP.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.45 ($49.95).

Get TOTAL SE (FP.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA FP opened at €37.80 ($44.47) on Friday. TOTAL SE has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($58.04). The company has a 50-day moving average of €36.51 and a 200 day moving average of €32.81.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.