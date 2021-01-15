TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) PT Set at €42.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

FP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.95 ($50.53).

Shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) stock traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €37.80 ($44.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,812,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. TOTAL SE has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a one year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.81.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

