Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Touchstone Exploration stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.32.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

