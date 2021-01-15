Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Touchstone Exploration stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.32.
Touchstone Exploration Company Profile
