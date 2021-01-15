Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ)’s share price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. 139,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 168,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.54.

About Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.