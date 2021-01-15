Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Short Interest Down 30.0% in December

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TRCK opened at $0.58 on Friday. Track Group has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Track Group had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 437.31%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter.

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices, and develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company's products and services include hardware and software applications, device-agnostic operating systems, and accessories, including ReliAlert XC3, a GPS device that enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders through a patented on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; and TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices.

