Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $160.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

