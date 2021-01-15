Traders Buy High Volume of Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:SPAK)

Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,669 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,638% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

NYSEARCA:SPAK opened at $30.75 on Friday. Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50.

