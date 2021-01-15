Traders Buy High Volume of Fidelity National Information Services Put Options (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 33,230 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,376% compared to the average volume of 2,252 put options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE:FIS opened at $129.19 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.01. The company has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -717.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 383,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,221 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.