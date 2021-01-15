Traders Buy Large Volume of NanoString Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,079 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,283% compared to the average volume of 295 call options.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,028.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,843 shares of company stock worth $1,265,821. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

