Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 31,060 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,395% compared to the average daily volume of 2,077 put options.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.76 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Macerich during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Truist upped their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

