Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,331 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,019% compared to the typical daily volume of 110 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 731,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,437,000 after buying an additional 281,800 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $15,280,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after buying an additional 220,127 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 145.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 179,080 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3,632.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAGE. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

