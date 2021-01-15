Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.78.

Shares of TT traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.76. 5,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,678. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,507,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after buying an additional 1,162,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after buying an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,100,000 after buying an additional 229,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,657,000 after buying an additional 96,055 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

