TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.13.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total value of $11,942,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total transaction of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,600 shares of company stock worth $51,748,302 in the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $606.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $604.78 and its 200-day moving average is $515.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.