TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $606.07. 243,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $604.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.76. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total transaction of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,748,302. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.13.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

