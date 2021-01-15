TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Short Interest Up 45.7% in December

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the December 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of TRXC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.07. 46,909,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,414,973. TransEnterix has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRXC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 316.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 158.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the second quarter worth $152,000.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

