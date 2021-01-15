Travala.com Price Tops $0.95 (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002598 BTC on popular exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $44.58 million and $5.71 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00111447 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00063900 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00244813 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00058623 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,726,308 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

