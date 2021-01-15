Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.60

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 267896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 23,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $527,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,780.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $1,092,831. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 99.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 121.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $212,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

