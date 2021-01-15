Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,422 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 578.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $146.97 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

