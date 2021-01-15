Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 99,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.